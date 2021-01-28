After his dad passed away with COVID-19 complications, an Andover man found himself in Mankato to get a special COVID Memorial Tattoo

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tattoos are known to symbolize special moments in life, and during the pandemic, some are opting for a design to cherish a loved one taken too soon by the virus. They’re being called COVID Memorial Tattoos.
One Andover man traveled to Mankato to get a tattoo of his own, making sure his father would never leave his side.
“You know people say I wish I could have seen him before he passed away, when you get that chance it’s hard to walk away, hard to leave the room that’s the last time you’re going to see him,” says Paul Bicha.
Bicha is among the more than 6,100 Minnesota families grieving the loss of a loved one who died from COVID-19 complications. 75-year-old Ed Bicha had underlying health conditions and was briefly hospitalized with the virus before passing away on December 12. Bicha had planned to get a tattoo to mark his 9 months of cancer remission, but those plans quickly changed.
”I’m like, you know what, I’m going to change it up. I want something to remember my dad, not for what I had gone through,” says Bicha.
He took to the internet to research tattoo artists and stumbled upon Megan Hoogland at Mecca Tattoo in Mankato.
”She has a waiting list of a year to get it done, and I told her to put me on your list of cancellations. I was just sitting there one day looking at emails and all of a sudden an email popped in that said she’s got an opening, call the shop,” says Bicha.
“It was a photograph for his dad, his dad worked for the railroad. So that’s what I specialize in is black and gray realistic tattoos,” says Hoogland.
The tattoo he had in mind was layered with meaning.
”It’s got my friend’s steam engine, another friend of mine took the picture, and then the picture has my dad’s signature on the bottom,” says Bicha.
A design centered around a passion he grew accustomed to, all because of his father.
“He worked 38 years on the railroad, and I just started looking at different railroad tattoos. I had been with the railroad for 26 years now. and he got me the job when I was younger,” says Bicha.
Memories he reflected on as he sat in the chair at Mecca Tattoo and let the artist work her magic.
”In 5 hours you get to know someone pretty well, so we just chatted and talked about his dad,“ says Hoogland.
”Told her that it’s got a lot of memories of my dad when I was a kid I used to ride with him on the trains,” says Bicha.
New ink that came with a sense of healing for him.
”For the grieving side of it, yes it helped because otherwise, I would be sitting there waiting and waiting, and to get that part of the closure I guess,” says Bicha.
Now, just one look at his shoulder; a reminder that his dad is always with him.
“After I got out of the shower, I just looked down and it’s like he’s right here, all I could see is him,” says Bicha
