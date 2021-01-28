City of Mankato chosen as owner of Kern Bridge

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The historic Kern Bridge that called the Le Sueur River home for more than 140 years officially has a new home.
After an eight way competition between counties and cities for the bridge, a steering committee has selected Mankato as the bridge’s new owner.
Mankato will receive federal funding for about 80 percent of cost, to relocate and rehabilitate the bridge.
“It was not used for the the last 30 years because it was located on a township road that was abandoned. So it was in a good shape but it’s abutments were made of limestone so the bridge was in danger of falling into the river,” explained District 7 State Aid Engineer Lisa Bigham.
Its new home will be less than five miles downstream from the original site...over the Blue Earth River, connecting Land of Memories Park to Sibley Park to serve as a pedestrian and bike trail.
“Once this is completed and added it will be huge element for us and benefit from a tourism perspective. And a great asset to our parks and trail system,” said Mankato City Manager Susan Rantz.
The city says the addition will fulfill a strong need identified in the Minnesota River State Trail Master Plan. Plans for implementation for 2022.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.