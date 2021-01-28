DPS: plan ahead for renewing drivers licenses

The Department of Public Safety says there are about 300,000 Minnesota driver’s license and ID cards that would have expired through Feb. 28. The expiration date on these cards was extended to March 31 of this year, through legislation signed into law by Gov. Walz, but that extension is coming to an end. Cardholders must renew their ID by March 31. Officials say anyone who does not renew their driver’s license by their expiration date will lose their driving privileges until they renew. Renewal can be done online or in person.