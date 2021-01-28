Fairmont voters to consider $6.7 million bond referendum

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont School District is asking area residents to vote in favor of a $6.7 million bond referendum.
The vote takes place on February 9. The district says the funding is needed to support a vocational expansion project. If approved, the addition would be built south of the high school and would include an expanded woodshop and automotive shop, a manufacturing lab, and a programming lab. The district says the addition would allow for the growth of programming to match local industry standards.
