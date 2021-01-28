Farmers prepare for spring season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Farmers are staying busy during the winter.
This is the time of year producers are analyzing their finances. Items include cash flow planning, tax management and crop insurance.
Based on these results, farmers talk to their buyers about their finances for the next year.
”In most cases, from about December until March is typically when most ag lenders will sit down with their farm customers to review the financials from the year before, as well as to look ahead for cash flow planning,” said Kent Thiesse, farm management analyst at MinnStar Bank.
Thiesse says the uncertainty of recent months has many making sure their affairs are in order for whatever 2021 will bring.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.