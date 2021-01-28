Help wanted in finding missing man

MORTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lower Sioux Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing man.
Authorities say 21-year-old Quincy Domingo Schaffer was last seen at 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Officials say he does not have a vehicle and is possibly injured.
He is described as a Native American, 5 foot 3 inches tall and 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lower Sioux Police Department by calling 507-430-1622.
