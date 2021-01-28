KEYC News Now Weather Forecast

A cloudy day is expected for your Friday with high temperatures a couple of degrees on either side of the freezing mark.
A chance of freezing drizzle arrives by as early as this evening to the west with a more widespread wintry mix expected for Saturday. With temperatures a couple of degrees on either side of the freezing mark, freezing drizzle, rain, and snow are all possible. This could lead to slick travel conditions across the region. Quiet conditions and moderating temperature are expected by early next week.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.