Maverick Hockey Quick Hits

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks hockey programs are in action this weekend, both against Bemidji State. Before we break down the action ahead and look at last weekend’s series, we bring you the latest USCHO rankings.

Despite the Mavericks men’s team sweeping WCHA opponent Ferris State, they drop in the rankings to third and North Dakota moves up to second after a pair of wins over Colorado College.

Boston College holds strong ranked first with 19 votes and an unbeaten weekend against Connecticut.

In fourth place, the Minnesota Gophers. In their most recent series, they outscored Arizona State 20-2.

This week the Big Ten announced the 2021 Big Ten Hockey Tournament will be held March 18-20 at Notre Dame.

MEN’S HOCKEY ANALYSIS:

Well, MSU swept the Ferris State Bulldogs 4-0 and 4-1 on home ice to improve to 9-1-1 and 6-0 in conference play to remain unbeaten through nine games with six straight wins.

Mike Hastings: “Other than winning two hockey games, I liked part of the process that we went through from getting good or decent starts to not having to play from behind. I thought our special teams were good, we gave up a power play goal, but we won the special team battle on Friday and Saturday. And then, Ferris came out and tried to knock us in the jaw on the second night and be real physical and I thought we weathered that storm and frankly for us, in our league, to get a sweep, it’s hard to do and for us to be able to start the weekend with a win and find a way to finish the weekend with a win was a real positive.”

Now, the team will hit the road to face a familiar foe, Bemidji State, for a single non-conference match-up. The schedule change came as it’s series with Alabama Huntsville was postponed due to COVID-19 testing protocols with the Chargers.

MSU and BSU have faced each other three times this year, the Mavericks coming out on top in three including one shootout victory.

MSU is showcasing their best hockey right now with production and impact from top to bottom and a rock in net. Walker Duehr was named the conference’s forward of the week and junior netminder Dryden McKay continues to impress the world as he owns an NCAA best .90 goals-against average and is tied for third in NCAA history in shutouts with 20.

Dryden McKay: “It’s always a grind against Bemidji. They’re very similar to us, they play hard defensively, they’ve got some weapons up front, and they play well at home. They’re on a bit of a roll right now, so it’s going to be a good test for us on the road here and hopefully send a message for how it’s going to be the rest of the year and begin that sprint to the playoffs here.”

Puck drop is at 4:07 p.m. Friday.

WOMEN’S ANALYSIS:

Switching the spotlight to the women’s team now. The Mavs had growing momentum before having to confront the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. OSU outscored the Mavericks 10-2 over the course of the weekend as Minnesota State couldn’t get a hold of the plethora of scorers in the Buckeyes lineup. With Bemidji State coming to town this weekend, the squad will practice short term memory and gear up for a Beaver team they’ve had great success over. The WCHA rivals will meet for the fourth time this season, three of which Minnesota State has won along with a tie. Sophomore forward Kelsey King enters the weekend hot having scored two points against the top-ranked Buckeyes.

Puck drop is at 6:07 p.m. Friday and 3:07 p.m. Saturday.

