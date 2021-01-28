MDH: 16 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,335 new cases; Mass vaccination event underway for teachers in the Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,335 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 458,633. Of those total cases, 35,873 are health care workers.
There have been 16 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,140. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 3,900.
There are 442,600 people who are no longer isolated.
24,126 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,015 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 6,467,868.
More than 407,000 people have been vaccinated statewide. In Blue Earth County, about 6 percent of the total county population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
For daily updates and more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A mass vaccination of 15,000 Twin Cities area educators gets underway today at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. But many teachers who were supposed to be prioritized have been waitlisted, after schools sent out far more invitations than the doses available.
Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday that 15,000 doses would be made available to metro school staff and child care providers over the five days of the event. There will be 36 vaccine stations capable of providing 375 shots per hour. But St. Paul school officials say sharing of an online sign-up link was more widespread than intended.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 1,264 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 316,682.
There are 32 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 4,532.
279,640 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,460,897 people have been tested statewide.
