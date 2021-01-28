SCAM ALERT: Nicollet County authorities alert public to latest scam

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Nicollet County are alerting the public about an ongoing scam.
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it has received multiple reports of residents receiving phone calls informing them that a family member, most likely a grandchild, has been arrested in another state. The callers ask for $3,000 to $5,000 and that the money be sent in cash.
The callers state that they will send UPS or FedEx to your house to pick up the package of cash and deliver it overnight to help their family member.
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents not to send cash, give anyone your credit card number, wire any money, or buy prepaid cards without first talking to a family member or local law enforcement.
Many people involved in scams similar to this are often in other states or countries. If anyone were to send money, it is nearly impossible for it to be recovered, according to the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with questions or concerns about a possible scam is encouraged to contact local law enforcement.
