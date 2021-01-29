Give Kids A Smile Event at MSU Mankato on Feb. 4

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Mankato’s Department of Dental Education is now taking appointments for its ‘Give Kids A Smile’ event next week.
The event takes place on February 4th and offers free dental services, including cleanings, x-rays, and exams for those 18 and younger. The exams will be done at the public dental clinic in the Clinical Sciences Building on campus. Appointments are required for the event.
To schedule an appointment, call 507-389-2147.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.