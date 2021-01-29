Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro fined for violating COVID-19 restrictions

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office says The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro is being fined $3,000 a day for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. State officials say the restaurant publicized an event, it called ‘The Nail it to the Walz’ Reopen party. It was scheduled for today and would have violated current executive orders. A judge has also converted a temporary restraining order against The Interchange into a temporary injunction. That means the business is required to fully comply with all current and future executive orders for the duration of the State’s litigation against it.