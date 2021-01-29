Intermittent closures on area highways

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is notifying drivers of upcoming closures on two busy area highways.
Weather pending, Highway 14 near County Road 17 between Nicollet and North Mankato will see intermittent closures beginning Monday, February 1st through the third.
A similar scenario In Lake Crystal, where Highway 60 near County Road 32 will see closures February 1st through the 12th. Xcel Energy crews will be doing maintenance work on both highways during the daytime hours only. MnDOT says closures could be as brief as a few minutes up to 15 minutes maximum.
