KEYC News Now Weather Forecast

Areas of light freezing drizzle will continue before transitioning to light snow in the overnight hours tonight. A winter weather advisory is in place until Sunday morning for the potential for light icing followed by a dusting to an inch of snow fall. Overnight lows will fall to right around 24, with winds out of the north around 10 mph. Sunday will start off with some light snow then will be cloudy with highs in the upper 20′s to low 30′s. Winds will be out of the north-northwest around 10 mph. Temps will however slightly above average early next week before things cool off heading into next weekend.