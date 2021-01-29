Lead-based ammunition impacting eagles

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The DNR says an increase in deer hunting in Minnesota, is harming the state’s eagle population.
That’s because lead-based ammunition is sometimes left behind in gut piles, which the eagle then eats as a food source. It’s becoming a common diagnosis at the Raptor Center in St. Paul. From the beginning of deer hunting season through January, the facility will see 30 or more eagles suffering from lead poisoning. Officials say due to the brain damage caused by ingesting lead, most of them don’t make it.
“We had more young eagles, hatchling, or first- or second-year eagles with lead toxicity, and they came in earlier in the season. It’s such a fixable problem. It’s something we don’t have to do to our national bird,” says Dr. Julia Ponder, Raptor Center.
In some parts of the state there isn’t enough snow right now to cover the remains of deer killed by lead ammunition, which is why the DNR is asking hunters to think about using copper-based ammunition in the future
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.