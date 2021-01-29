Mayo Clinic: ‘Residents in rural Minn. not forgotten’ in vaccine efforts

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic is trying to distribute the vaccine to people who have to work in-person as opposed to teleworking in the health care field.
They are starting to vaccinate patients who are 80 and older and others who meet the guidelines.
Even as more vaccines are distributed, Mayo says the pace is still slower than anyone would like.
That all goes back to the limited number of vaccines available.
Mayo Clinic officials want residents of rural areas to know that they’re not forgotten.
”But I imagine when we have more supplies we would be able to take the vaccines to some of the more rural locations so that patients could access those easily. We, in fact, had that discussion just yesterday about that, we just have to get some clarification where we as Mayo Clinic could all send some of those vaccines,” said Dr. Abinash Virk, adult infectious disease physician at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
Clinic officials say they’ve seen some allergic and mild reactions from the vaccine like tiredness and headaches.
