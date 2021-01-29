MDH: 28 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,145 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,145 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 459,747. Of those total cases, 36,151 are health care workers.
There have been 28 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The fatalities include a Brown County resident in their 80′s. The statewide death toll is now at 6,168. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 3,911.
There are 443,253 people who are no longer isolated.
24,200 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,024 were hospitalized in ICU.
Eight ICU beds are currently available in southcentral Minnesota.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 6,513,797.
As research on the vaccine continues, more than 444,000 vaccines have been administered statewide.
“We’re going to ultimately be constantly be re-evaluating what’s the best way to protect the most people over time. and that may that you’ll be getting a booster dose on a routine basis with one or more vaccines,” says Michael Osterholm, epidemiologist, and Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.
Nearly 13 percent of Minnesota seniors 65 and older have received the vaccine.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 947 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 317,670.
There are 45 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 4,577.
281,176 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,464,875 people have been tested statewide.
