Minnesota State Mankato opens registration for spring Rec N’ Read program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato’s departments of speech, hearing and recreation are offering Rec N’ Read programs starting Feb. 3.
The program is offered to elementary-aged children who struggle with reading and writing or have disabilities. The program is run by both professors and students to help assist in literacy activities that help with reading, writing and social skills.
“Our recreation activities are planned to sync up with our literacy activities. And in our literacy we work on stories read aloud, we do vocabulary instruction, and writing instruction as well,” said Megan Mahowald, College of Allied Health and Nursing, Speech Hearing and Rehabilitation Services professor and department chair.
The Rec N’ Read program is designed to keep children occupied after a full day of learning. It is also a place for graduate students to learn with some real-world experience.
“The main goal of this whole program is for them to have fun and for them to have an escape from whatever they are doing in their day today. Additionally, it is a plus if we do get to help them in literacy intervention and help them with their reading and writing skills,” MNSU graduate student Kira Haglin said.
The Rec N' Read program is offering both in-person and virtual options for families.
