MnDOT reminds drivers to be mindful of slippery roads

“We’ll have the snowplows out putting down salt grind and salt to try to take care of the roads and reduce the slipperiness, but there’s going to be some (icy) spots on the roads where you’re stopping and starting and over the bridge decks where it’s a little colder and will be freezing up,” MnDOT District 7 Maintenance Engineer Scott Morgan explained. “So we encourage everyone to slow down, take their time and let the snowplows do their work.”