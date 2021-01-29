MnDOT reminds drivers to be mindful of slippery roads

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With the anticipated freezing rain and sleet forecasted for this weekend, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to be careful on the roads.
MnDOT advises drivers to be aware of ice especially on bridges, ramps and exits. Black ice may also be possible where roads are in fact icy but do not appear to look like it.
“We’ll have the snowplows out putting down salt grind and salt to try to take care of the roads and reduce the slipperiness, but there’s going to be some (icy) spots on the roads where you’re stopping and starting and over the bridge decks where it’s a little colder and will be freezing up,” MnDOT District 7 Maintenance Engineer Scott Morgan explained. “So we encourage everyone to slow down, take their time and let the snowplows do their work.”
Travelers are also advised to visit www.511mn.org for updated road conditions and www.KEYC.com/weather for the latest weather conditions.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.