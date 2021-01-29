MSU Mankato allowing limited number of fans to attend sporting events

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s been almost a year since an athlete’s biggest fans could catch them in action competing.
This upcoming weekend is big for Minnesota State University, Mankato athletes and fans — it is the first time that athletes’ families will get to watch hockey and basketball in-person.
“Fans, fans in the stands.” That is going to be the new motto for Minnesota State University, Mankato athletics this upcoming weekend and for the foreseeable future.
Starting Friday, MSU will allow some fans back into the stands.
“And we’re excited that,” Athletics Director Kevin Buisman said.
That starts this weekend when the women’s hockey team hosts Bemidji State and the men’s basketball squad hosts Sioux Falls Sunday.
The athletes’ excitement levels are through the roof, but there is a limit.
“We’re going to be phasing that in with parent family guests,” Buisman said.
There is a capacity limit of 150 people per ‘pod’ allowed in the facility.
But for athletes on the court, ice, or mat, fans will mean more of a competitive and sentimental environment.
“They’ve had to go through a lot to get to this point and it will be an exciting psychological lift for them to have fans in the stands or to look across the ice to see mom or dad and other family members in the stands cheering them on,” Buisman explained.
The last time that a fan has stepped foot in the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to watch some women’s hockey was Feb. 25.
Brittyn Fleming, an assistant captain on the women’s hockey team, can attest to the anticipation levels running through the team.
“It’s been a while since my parents or anyone has seen us, so I think myself and the entire team is actually really excited.”
College athletes have been forced to adapt for months now and part of that meant becoming each other’s cheer section.
“Picking each other up, being cheerleaders from the bench. It’s been really good this year, very positive on the bench,” Fleming explained.
More fans will mean more noise back in the arena.
“Skating out to silence just isn’t the same, so we are definitely looking forward to look up and see some familiar faces and hearing some of our regulars out there yelling,” Fleming said.
If all goes smoothly with having the family guests in attendance, there is talk of expanding it to the public.
