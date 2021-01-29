New Ulm School Board approves COVID paid sick leave

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm School District has approved additional paid sick leave for school employees who have contracted COVID-19 and those exposed while at work.
Superintendent Jeff Bertrang says its a first of its kind policy that expires on June 30. Initially, the CARES Act allotted 80 hours of extra COVID sick leave for school employees, paid by the district, but that expired at the end of December. Under the newly adopted policy, all district employees qualify, but they would have had to contract the virus or be exposed while at work. Up to 10 additional sick days will be provided per incident.
