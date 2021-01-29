North Mankato man killed in crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A North Mankato man is killed in a two-vehicle accident in Hennepin County.
It happened just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon.
According to the State Patrol, an SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 169 South of Londonderry Road when it crossed over the median into the southbound lanes, colliding with a car. The driver of the car, 22-year-old Abdi Isak, of North Mankato, was taken to HCMC but died from his injuries. The other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.
