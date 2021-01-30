Cougars look to defend Section 1A title with added depth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato East-Loyola boys’ hockey program owns a 3-and-1 record to start the 2021 season, as the team looks to defend the Section 1A title.
The Cougars returned their senior core - Layten Liffrig, Jacob Schreiber, JD Kragh, Brett Borchardt and Hayden Guillemette - who helped lead the team to obtain two section titles in three years, along with a state tournament appearance last year.
“Last year we talked about, after we won the section championship, super hard to win a section championship with five forwards and two or three defensemen,” Head Coach Adam Fries said.
Although, this season is a completely different story. The Cougars have many new faces on the roster.
“We’ve got 12 forwards who have all played already. In two games, we’re rolling three and four lines, which is a definite change for our program,” Fries added. “It goes to show our depth. We’ve got five or six defensemen who are playing really well and each goalie has played each game. We’re not limited at all on our roster and that’s a refreshing feeling.
”With depth, we’re going to be able to take a game longer, we’re going to be able to play shifts harder, we’re going to be able to play shifts longer, we have more kids on power plays now than we’ve ever had, we have more kids on penalty kills now than we’ve ever hard,” Fries continued. “It’s going to make our overall top of our game be a lot faster than it’s ever been before.”
“We can wear a lot of teams down, especially in the third period,” senior Brett Borchardt said. “We’ve got some young guys that need to step up, and I think that depth is really going to help us out this year when it comes to overtime games and all those late section tournament runs.”
The added potential now shifts the focus to, what roles the newcomers will fill.
The Cougars’ eyes are on the prize to take home more hardware when the season is said and done, though only time will tell as the Minnesota State High School League continues to work toward a plan for state tournament.
“Obviously, this year is a new year and we’ve got to come back and get back to our goal, same as last year,” senior Layten Liffrig said. “We know what it takes because we’ve been there a few times now and that’s just our goal.”
“We know what it takes to get there, we’ve been there twice, and I think this year the main goal is the section championship is an expectation, and we want to compete at the state tournament,” Borchardt added.
“Playing at the Xcel Energy Center is our goal, and we talk about it every day,” Fries stated. “So, it’s a constant reminder and motivation that it’s not a cakewalk to get there, it’s a heck of a challenge and to get there is very tough in hockey, and we know that if we’re not playing our best we’re probably won’t get there. So, we have to show up every day.”
