Fairmont Area Schools faculty weigh in on $6.7 million bonding referendum

FAIRMONT Minn. (KEYC) — As the community vote approaches on Fairmont’s $6.7 million bonding referendum, that would allow a vocational expansion project at Fairmont Area’s Schools, faculty weigh in on their support for the initiative.
If approved, the addition would be built south of the high school and would include an expanded woodshop and automotive shop, a manufacturing lab and a programming lab.
The district says in partnering with the community, the expansion would give students experience and skills to one day bring back into the local workforce.
“We want to provide our students with entry-level training and education and be able to ultimately provide these students to those businesses to fill those positions,” Fairmont Area School District Program Development Principal Jake Tietje said.
The vote is set for Feb. 9.
“To give those students the real-world skill that they can leave this high school and either go directly into that career area or to have that stepping stone directly into a two-year college that prepares them to come back to this community,” Fairmont High School CTE teacher and Department Chair Robert Bonin added.
More information and a video regarding the referendum and expansion project can be found here.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.