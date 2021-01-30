Mayo Clinic Health System launches Know Your Numbers Heart Health Challenge

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System is inviting the public to take part in a free, month long virtual challenge to learn more about their heart numbers and improve their personal health.
“More information that I can have to help make sense of how I’m living and how I’m feeling and sharing that information with my healthcare provider is something that’s of value to me.”
Participants will receive weekly emails with heart-health information, trackers and challenges to guide them toward heart-healthy habits.
“We want people to know what their risk for cardiovascular disease and then take whatever steps they feel motivated to do to lower their risk.”
Mayo Clinic Health System says knowing key numbers can help keep you healthier in the long run.
“The more you know, the better you are to take care of yourself. If you don’t know that you have high blood pressure, you can’t take steps to improve it. Whether you need to have those discussions with your provider, if you need to change your eating habits, the numbers just give you a starting point.”
Registration for the Know Your Numbers Heart Health Challenge ends on Feb. 8th.
Those who wish to participate in the challenge can register here.
Tune into KEYC on Fridays throughout the month of February to hear more from Mayo about heart health and what you can do to take care of your ticker.
