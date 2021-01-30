Registration open for MSU Mankato’s ‘Give Kids A Smile’ event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Department of Dental Education is now taking appointments for its ‘Give Kids A Smile’ event next week.
The event takes place Thursday, Feb. 4, and offers free dental services for those 18 and younger, including cleanings, x-rays, and exams.
The exams will be done at the public dental clinic in the Clinical Sciences Building on campus.
Appointments are required for the event.
Visit Minnesota State Mankato’s Give Kids A Smile webpage for more information and to schedule an appointment.
