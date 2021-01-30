Second week of vaccine pilot program running ‘much smoother’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Week two of Minnesota’s vaccine pilot program is underway. Nearly 600 people received their first dose Friday in North Mankato, as the state approaches 100,000 people fully vaccinated.
At their designated time, patients arrive to National Guard soldiers at the door for a temperature check and a fresh mask before signing in.
Now in round two, officials say the process is smoother and faster.
“They’re through the process in four minutes, and then they wait for 15 minutes to ensure that there’s no side effects or symptoms, and then they’re able to go on their own,” Schloesser said.
This comes after a week of frustration from patients and staff, an overwhelmed registration website that crashed, and a group of health care workers learning how to mass vaccinate in real time.
“What we’re seeing this week with the changes that have been made, the system is running much better, especially from the position where we’re watching it,” Schloesser said.
Nearly 200,000 Minnesotans are currently wait listed for an opportunity to be part of the pilot program. Any person who is on that wait list will remain there. In other words, there’s no need to re-register.
And staff assures those who didn’t get picked -- your time will come.
“They should know that they didn’t miss their one opportunity,” Schloesser said. “But instead had a lottery-type opportunity to help us learn. And as we scale up and the vaccines arrive, that’s their opportunity. And it will be convenient, available for them without barriers.”
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.