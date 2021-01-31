Demonstrators protest Enbridge Line 3 pipeline

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Demonstrators gathered Saturday in Minnesota Square Park to protest against the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline construction that is set to take place in Northern Minnesota.
“Everyone is here to help the environment basically. Without the land, the environment and the plants that are on it there’s nothing for us. Especially the water, the water is what gives us life and without water none of us can live,” Megan Schnitker chair of indigenous peoples day committee said.
Participants argued that the pipeline would not only hurt the environment, but that it’s a break in a treaty made with the indigenous population of that region.
“Climate change is going to effect our futures more than any and environmental justice and climate justice sort of intersect with both of these and an issue like line three is a way that we can finally move forward as a nation to a place where we can be proud of what we are doing instead of always having to deal with these things,” Chris Russert, a participant in the event said.
The people who gathered are hopeful that the pipeline will not be continued due to President Joe Biden’s cancellation of the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.
