47th annual Catholic Schools Week to take place

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week marks Catholic Schools Week across the nation. The 47th annual celebration aims to showcase Catholic education in the United States. Schools usually observe the week with special masses, assemblies or other activities.
Local schools like St. Casimir’s School are taking part. Principal Diane Edwards said, “It’s celebrating our faith, and you know we want to make sure we’re celebrating all parts of that too with the families, the schools and the kids.”
The school will be hosting interactive events all week, such as book commercials.
“Some staff and students will do book commercials to sell their favorite book, or a book that they are enjoying reading right now, to try to encourage other students to read that book but not give away the details of the great facts that would be a spoiler alert. So, we just want to sell books to kids,” Edwards added.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Catholic Education Association is using a hashtag to bring Catholic students together this year.
“We’ll videotape [the book commercials] for parents, because parents use to be able to come into schools and they can’t do that now. We want to make sure that we include them, and this is a way to post it on Facebook, or however we can by social media, to help get them involved and be able to see their kids and the great things that they’re doing.”
Participants are encouraged to use #CSW21 while celebrating the week virtually.
