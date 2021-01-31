Toys for Tots distributes over 10,000 toys this year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Toys for Tots program had another successful year.
The program was proud to share that they had over ten thousand toys distributed to over three thousand children this year. The marine Corps Reserve run program was happy to accomplish their goals this year even after the cancellations and changes in their earlier events.
“The marines of southern Minnesota, Mankato, especially Mankato, Blue Earth, Niccolett county it means a lot to us to do this. It is part of the marine corps lore, a part of the history and it is something that we have done for a long time and it means a lot to see families served during the Christmas time,” Bernie Thompson, Toys for Tots spokesperson said.
The program would like to thanks everyone who donated, volunteers and Mankato Public safety for making this year possible.
