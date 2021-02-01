Appeals court affirms third-degree murder conviction for Noor

This comes in response to questions at Noor’s trial about whether the third-degree murder statute fit the crime. Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Damond’s death. She had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault when she came upon Noor’s squad car in the alley behind her home in Minneapolis. Noor testified that he feared an ambush at the driver’s side window and he fired, killing the 40-year-old Australian woman. He was sentenced to over 12 years in prison.