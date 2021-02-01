BCA: Body found on Lower Sioux Reservation is missing 21-year-old

MORTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Lower Sioux Police Department says a body found Sunday morning is a missing 21 year old man they’ve been looking for.
Authorities say a community search party found the body around 11:15 Sunday morning in a lightly wooded area.
The Lower Sioux Police Department has been asking for help in locating 21-year-old Quincy Domingo Schaffer since Tuesday. The BCA got involved in the case on Friday.
The Lower Sioux Police Department, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Redwood Falls Police Department and the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office are involved in this ongoing investigation. Authorities say more details will be released as they become available.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.