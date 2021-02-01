Chorus designed for those living with Alzheimer’s invites singers to spring session

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Singing Hills Chorus, a Mankato and North Mankato choir designed for those living with Alzheimer’s disease, invites singing duets to join their spring session.
The group was founded as part of Mankato/ North Mankato’s ACT on Alzheimer’s.
Singing duets consist of someone living with Alzheimer’s or another type of dementia paired with a friend or family member singing along with them.
“Even prior to Covid people impacted by Alzheimer’s disease often face isolation and just have fewer opportunities in the community to engage. So we just think that many people could benefit from being part of this chorus. It’s full of a wonderful group of people who care deeply for each other,” said Singing Hills Program Director Sandi Lubrant.
Sessions are conducted online via ZOOM due to COVID-19. Sessions prep for a spring concert. Music books and practice CDs will be provided.
For more information and to register online visit www.singinghillschorus.org or email katoactonalz@yahoo.com.
