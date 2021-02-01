The Docket: deadline coming up for business relief payment inquiries

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A deadline is approaching for businesses to inquire about relief payments from the Minnesota Department of Revenue, and Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) will meet with the city of St. Peter at a work session this week.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of Feb. 1st, 2021.
The deadline for businesses to inquire about relief payments from the Minnesota Department of Revenue is Feb. 5th.
The department has issued relief to Minnesota businesses as part of legislation passed in December to help restaurants, bars, gyms and bowling alleys impacted by the pandemic.
Another round of payments will be made after Feb. 5 for qualifying businesses.
Sen. Nick Frentz will formally introduce Gov. Tim Walz’s clean energy proposal in the Senate Monday.
The clean energy proposal is a four-part plan that would require all electric utilities in Minnesota to use only carbon-free energy resources by 2040.
Frentz also plans to meet with the St. Peter City Council in a work session on Monday.
The group plans to discuss local government aid, COVID resources, funding the city needs for election equipment and storm water cleaning, a new fire station and more.
Gov. Tim Walz’s budget recommendations will also be heard in committee this week.
