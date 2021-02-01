February 1st marks the start of Black History Month

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - February 1st marks the beginning of Black History Month, a time to recognize the fundamental contribution made to our nation and culture by Black individuals, a time to acknowledge the hardships the Black community has faced and is still facing today, and a time to celebrate the challenges individuals have overcome.
“When it comes to the month, I look to folks to learn and maybe grow, maybe learn some historical facts or people in history that they maybe didn’t know about previously,” said Erin Roberts.
Roberts and Kenneth Reid, newly elected District 77 school board members, implore us all to pause and recognize this time of remembrance and education should not be confined to these 28 days.
“For me, Black History Month is just a small portion of the 365 days that we have to acknowledge, celebrate, and recognize the contributions that Black and Brown people have made,” added Reid.
Roberts and Reid say no action is too small when working toward a more equal and just society.
Roberts mentioned, “If you see something, say something. That’s a good first step when you see something happening that might be targeting something simply because the color of their skin.”
Tune in to KEYC each Monday throughout the month of February for continuing coverage of Black History Month.
