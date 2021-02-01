Girl suffers serious injuries in crash

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - A young girl from Lake Crystal is critically injured in a two-vehicle accident in St. Peter.
It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday night.
According to the State Patrol, the two vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 22 and Highway 169. The crash report says one driver, 20-year-old Rebecca Sharon, of Ham Lake, was not injured.
The other driver involved, 30-year-old Chianti Huntington, of St. Paul suffered non-life-threatening injuries, along with two of her passengers.
A third passenger, 9-year-old Cherish Minnie Marshall Bechley of Lake Crystal, was taken to River’s Edge Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Road conditions are listed as wet at the time of the crash.
