Greater Mankato Area United Way reaches campaign goal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The goal of $2,060,000 has been completed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite having most of their fundraising efforts either a mix of in-person and virtual like the Fire & Ice Ball and Women with Heart Luncheon.
They will be helping 56 programs within 36 agencies and around 51,000 people in the counties of Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca.
The programs fall into the areas of basic needs, health and education which have been impacted the most by the pandemic.
United Way is ecstatic to make this goal because of all the unknowns that come with the coronavirus.
”We never stopped working to meet the goal because the consequences for our region would have just been catastrophic and due to COVID-19, everything had to be adapted. We had to pivot on all of our fundraisers, all of our employee campaigns. Going virtual and the United Way staff really went above and beyond and turned over every rock to make sure this money was raised,” 2021 Campaign Chair Jessica Blais said.
One of the most important aspects that the United Way officials want the public to know is that even though they have reached their goal, they will continue to accept funds for the programs because the need to help out is still increasing in the area.
