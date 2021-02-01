Gustavus Adolphus College kicks off spring semester

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Monday, Gustavus Adolphus College welcomed back students for its spring semester.
Campus officials say the first few weeks of most classes will be conducted online as students are asked to “lay low” after returning from break. The college offers COVID-19 testing on campus Tuesday, as well as the week after.
After the “lay low” period, classes will be delivered either fully online, hybrid, or in-person for select classes, such as labs.
MORE RESOURCES:
“We still have all of our COVID safety protocols in place, such as physical distancing and wearing masks. But we are more confident based on last fall because at Gustavus, there was very little to no transmission of COVID in those structured class settings. So we are really excited to have our students back,” said Barb Larson Taylor, COVID response coordinator and associate vice president of marketing and communications at Gustavus Adolphus College.
In addition, winter athletics are taking place with COVID-19 safety measures and regulations in place
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.