Lakeview voters take up two question bond referendum

LAKEVIEW, Minn. (KEYC) - Another local school district is asking for voter support in an upcoming referendum vote.
On February 9, voters in the Lakeview School District, located in Cottonwood County, will take up a two question facilities bond referendum. The vote will determine whether the district will be able to make repairs, replacements, and repurposing of its facilities and outdoor spaces, which are about 20 years old. If approved, construction would begin this spring, with completion in 2022.
