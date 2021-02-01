Love Our North Mankato Firefighters Raffle happening now

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — They will be selling the raffle tickets at Commerce Drive businesses including Sota Sisters Boutique, Ignition Fitness, Curiosi-Tea House, Indulge Salon & Tanning and Southern MN Marital Arts.
The raffle will start Monday and last through Feb. 27. Tickets will be $5 each.
All proceeds from the raffle will go to benefit the North Mankato Firefighters Relief Association.
With this being the second year of the raffle and the association, they’re trying to take what they learned last year and build on that.
”North Mankato firefighters are a volunteer organization and we wanted to do something to help support them. We started it last year and we raised just under $80 and this is our second year doing it so we are hoping to have much more success raising funds for them,” Connecting Commerce Business Association President Jason Tompkins said.
This raffle doesn’t just help raise funds for the firefighters, but also it gives the North Mankato businesses a chance to get some foot traffic in their stores and places of work.
”To come on in, see our place of business whether that be a store or a fitness center or a salon or tea place, many types of businesses are selling the tickets. So it creates more traffic to our businesses and while they are there buying the ticket, maybe they will see something else they like to get as well,” Sota Sisters Boutique Owner Amber Bannerman said.
The grand prize is one family season pass to North Mankato Spring Lake Pool Swim Facility which is valued at $190.
The second prize is gift certificates and/or items from the businesses on Commerce Drive and the third prize is a gift basket donated by participating businesses.
The winner will be selected on March 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the North Mankato Fire Dept. Station #2, located at 1825 Howard Drive.
