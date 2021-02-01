‘A long two days’: Major storm pummels Northeast with snow

The storm disrupted the second phase of Massachusetts’ vaccine rollout as a Boston site that was supposed to open Monday for residents ages 75 and over did not; some other mass vaccination sites were open. The state was expected to get 12 to 18 inches (31 to 61 centimeters) of heavy, wet snow and wind gusts of up to 55 mph (88 km/h) along the coast, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.