MnDOT: don’t push snow on or next to public highway or street

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - With snow in the forecast this week, a reminder from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. It is illegal to deposit snow on or next to a public highway or street.
That includes the ditch and right of way area along the roads. Officials say doing so creates serious hazards, including drainage problems and unsafe access.
Violations are considered misdemeanors, but civil penalties could apply if the snow placement creates a hazard that contributes to a motor vehicle or pedestrian crash. The civil liability can extend to both the property owner and the person who placed the snow.
