More than 35,000 vaccine doses available to seniors

According to Governor Tim Walz, more than 35,000 doses will be available to Minnesotans ages 65 and older this week. Seniors will be able to get vaccinated at over 100 clinics, hospitals, and vaccination sites...with appointments available through local healthcare providers. An online vaccine finder also launched today to help seniors learn where they can go to get vaccinated. Officials say the vaccine finder will expand over time as more resources become available. It will eventually serve all Minnesotans.