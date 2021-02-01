More than 35,000 vaccine doses available to seniors

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota is shifting gears in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout this week, offering more doses to seniors.
According to Governor Tim Walz, more than 35,000 doses will be available to Minnesotans ages 65 and older this week. Seniors will be able to get vaccinated at over 100 clinics, hospitals, and vaccination sites...with appointments available through local healthcare providers. An online vaccine finder also launched today to help seniors learn where they can go to get vaccinated. Officials say the vaccine finder will expand over time as more resources become available. It will eventually serve all Minnesotans.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 727 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 462,528. Of those total cases, 36,532 are health care workers.
There have been second additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,202. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 3,930.
There are 447,420 people who are no longer isolated.
24,352 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,045 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 6,597,842.
As research on the vaccine continues, more than 444,000 vaccines have been administered statewide. More than 530,000 Minnesotans have been vaccinated for COVID-19. The latest data shows about 18 percent of Minnesota seniors 65 and older have received the shot.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 292 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 319,813.
There are five additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 4,906.
283,035 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,475,136 people have been tested statewide.
