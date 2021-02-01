Suspect in alleged armed burglary charged

Officers responded to a reported intruder at a residence on the 500 blocks of Joseph Path in Mankato last Wednesday morning. According to the criminal complaint, 23-year-old Qalid Jama is accused of harassing his former roommate for money and allegedly pulling a gun on another person in the home when they tried to dial 9-1-1. He was arrested a few hours after the incident. During questioning, he allegedly told police he was armed when he entered the home through an open garage door. He is charged with one count each of terroristic threats, first-degree burglary, and possessing ammunition.