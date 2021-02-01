Two Minnesotans killed in crash

The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash happened early Friday morning on State Highway 87. Investigators say a 45-year-old Hay Springs man ran a stop sign at an intersection and hit another vehicle. The patrol says the two Minnesotans in the other vehicle, 22-year-old Remington Harder of Hutchinson, and 24-year-old Josey Tensen, of Glenwood, were thrown from the car and died at the scene. The other driver involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries.