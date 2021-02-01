Unemployment Insurance rates carry over into 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz has signed a new law to carry over Unemployment Insurance tax rates from 2020 into 2021.
According to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, the new law is meant to help ensure that pandemic-related unemployment in 2020 does not affect 2021 tax rates. DEED says employers can now view their 2021 tax rate factors in their online accounts. They will also receive a mailed determination with their tax rate information. Unemployment Insurance tax rates are calculated for each individual business based on their employment history and the current balance of the UI Trust Fund.
