Authorities: Hypothermia was ‘contributing factor’ in man’s death

MORTON, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities announced Tuesday that they believe foul play was not involved in the recent death of a 21-year-old man.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office completed its autopsy of Quincy Schaffer on Tuesday and determined hypothermia was a contributing factor in his death. The autopsy found no significant physical injuries that would indicate assault or other cause of death.
Schaffer was reported as missing to the Lower Sioux Police Department Wednesday. He was located early Sunday morning in a wooded area behind a residence within the Lower Sioux Indian Community.
Authorities initially believed Schaffer may have been injured.
During their investigation, the Lower Sioux Police Department was informed about an alleged attempted assault at a Lower Sioux Indian Community residence that caused Schaffer to flee the home. No individuals in the home required medical attention and the incident was not reported to law enforcement until the investigation into Schaffer’s disappearance began.
The Lower Sioux Police Department says it is currently investigating that incident.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.