Connections Ministry’s shelter helps keep locals warm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With freezing temperatures on the horizon this weekend, locals are finding warmth from the frigid elements at the Connections Ministry’s shelter in Mankato. The overnight shelter has been open since fall of last year and, with the pandemic, the shelter has seen an influx in guests.
“It’s been a very busy season. We have already seen over 100 individual guests so far this season, and normally we see that many in an entire season,” said Rev. Erica Koser.
Connections provides much more than a warm place to sleep for its visitors. Local donors have come together to meet the basic needs of those who stay there.
“Guests check in at 6:00 in the evening and are treated to a full meal that’s supplied by our community partners. They get a full meal and then they can go to bed if they’re just tired from their day, or we’ve got movies in the evening, there’s a community room that has books, a little lending library, computer access and places just to kind of hang out,” added Koser.
The shelter also provides breakfast, toiletries and winter gear for its guests.
Those needing to stay at Connections or wishing to donate can find more information here.
