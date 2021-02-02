DNR reveals 2020-21 Chronic Wasting Disease testing results

More than 7,600 samples were tested from hunter-harvested deer in 2020 and early 2021. CWD was detected in 22 wild deer. 19 in the southeast management zone and three in the south metro management zone. The DNR says some results are still pending. CWD is always fatal, has no treatment, and affects the deer family, which includes deer, elk, and moose. Since CWD was first detected in Minnesota in 2002, the DNR has tested more than 90,000 wild deer in the state. To date, 110 wild deer have tested positive statewide.