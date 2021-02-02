Eagle Lake man faces DWI charges

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 23-year-old Eagle Lake man is facing DWI charges, accused of driving with a blood alcohol content at more than 4 times the legal limit.
According to court documents, authorities pulled over an alleged drunk driver around 1:30 p.m. January 7.
The driver, identified as Tanner Wickersham, is accused of showing up to work intoxicated.
The criminal complaint says an officer tried to give Wickersham a preliminary breath test, but it read ‘value greater than 400’, meaning the breath sample was greater than the maximum the preliminary breath test could handle. More than one hour later a different type of breath test was administered. The complaint reports a reading of point 3, 8.
Wickersham is charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated.
